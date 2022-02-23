LNG developer Tellurian reports a full-year loss

Adds detail, background

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian Inc TELL.A on Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the year that was aided by higher prices for its natural gas and natural gas liquids.

The U.S. company posted a loss of $114.7 million, or 28 cents per share, for the year ended December 31, compared to a loss of $210.7 million or 79 cents per share in 2020.

Tellurian, which said it produced 14.3 billion cubic feet (bcf)of natural gas last year, ended 2021 with more than $300 million in liquidity.

The company's chairman has said it plans to start construction in April on its proposed $16.8 billion Driftwood LNG plant in Louisiana using its access to capital and available liquidity.

