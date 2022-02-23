US Markets
TELL

LNG developer Tellurian reports a full-year loss

Contributor
Marcy de Luna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian Inc on Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the year that was aided by higher prices for its natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Adds detail, background

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian Inc TELL.A on Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the year that was aided by higher prices for its natural gas and natural gas liquids.

The U.S. company posted a loss of $114.7 million, or 28 cents per share, for the year ended December 31, compared to a loss of $210.7 million or 79 cents per share in 2020.

Tellurian, which said it produced 14.3 billion cubic feet (bcf)of natural gas last year, ended 2021 with more than $300 million in liquidity.

The company's chairman has said it plans to start construction in April on its proposed $16.8 billion Driftwood LNG plant in Louisiana using its access to capital and available liquidity.

(Reporting by Marcy de Luna; Editing by Alison Williams)

((marcy.deluna@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @marcydeluna))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TELL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular