LNG cargoes diverted toward Europe from Asia as gas prices soar

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A few cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have recently been diverted from Asia to head west drawn by Europe's record high prices amid supply concerns ahead of peak winter demand, industry sources said.

European and British benchmark wholesale gas prices soared to record highs on Tuesday as Russian gas shipments to Germany through a major transit pipeline reversed direction and colder weather boosted demand. L8N2T6208

One Nigerian and at least two U.S. LNG cargoes have been diverted toward Europe while sailing through the Indian Ocean, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Two cargoes onboard Minerva Chios and Maran Gas Vergina were redirected towards the Suez Canal, while the Nigerian LNG cargo onboard LNG Finima II was redirected to France, Refinitiv data showed.

Last week a reloaded cargo from Japan headed to Gibraltar on the JERA vessel Enshu Maru, signalling Europe drawing spot cargoes, traders said.

"With European gas storage remaining significantly below recent years, the underlying picture continues to be driven by fears over where the gas will come from if demand for gas in Q1 22 is very high," said Robert Songer, LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

"In contrast, demand has recently been easing somewhat in Asia – for example, Japanese storage remains at high levels – which has pushed LNG spot prices there below the European TTF benchmark. European gas trader attention remains laser-focused on flows from Russia," Songer said.

In addition to the above cargoes, Songer said that a U.S. cargo onboard Marvel Crane had headed toward Panama bound for Asia before being diverted northeast and now signalled it was bound for the UK's South Hook terminal, according to ICIS LNG Edge.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, a key route for piped Russian supply to Europe via Germany, reversed flow to head east. The Kremlin said there was no political backdrop to the change and two large German customers said Russian gas producer Gazprom was meeting its supply obligations.

The average LNG price for February delivery into Northeast Asia LNG-AS rose on Friday to $43.35 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), up $7.55, or 21.1%, from the previous week, industry sources said, tracking strong gains in Europe.

Last week French power giant EDF shut down some nuclear plants following the discovery of faults and Germany's energy regulator said certification of the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia would not be completed in the first half of 2022, fuelling concerns over winter supply.

