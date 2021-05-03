LNG cargoes diverted from India as coronavirus cases surge - sources

Contributor
Jessica Jaganathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes are being diverted away from ports in India as surging coronavirus cases there hamper domestic gas demand, trade and shipping sources said on Monday.

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes are being diverted away from ports in India as surging coronavirus cases there hamper domestic gas demand, trade and shipping sources said on Monday.

At least four LNG cargoes were diverted away from India last week to elsewhere in Asia instead, the sources said.

Gas demand has taken a hit from some sectors due to lockdowns imposed in several parts of the country, they added.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Jessica.Jaganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3822; Reuters Messaging: jessica.jaganathan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/j3ssi3))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More