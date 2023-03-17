LNG activities have resumed at Dunkirk terminal, operator says

Adds detail on first ship to dock

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Disruption at the Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal operated by Fluxys FLUX.BR ended on Friday morning, a company spokesperson said, with shipping data showing a tanker carrying LNG from Russia has docked at the site.

Operations at the terminal have been disrupted since March 6 by strike action against the French government's planned pension reform, which President Emmanuel Macron decided to push through without a vote Thursday, causing violent unrest overnight.

Fluxys said the strike was due to end on Friday morning, and Refinitiv data showed the ship Fedor Litke, carrying LNG from Yamal, Russia, had arrived earlier at the terminal, the first since the strike action began.

"We have resumed our activities," a Fluxys spokesperson said.

A union official said the strike was ongoing, without offering an explanation as to how the terminal had reopened. The official said on Thursday evening that the action was expected to continue until Monday.

No ships have been seen docking at the three other French LNG terminals operated by Engie ENGIE.PA subsidiary Elengy yet, a Refinitiv analyst said.

Elengy was not immediately available for comment on whether the situation had changed at their terminals. A company spokesperson had previously said the three terminals were expected to remain blocked until March 21.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

