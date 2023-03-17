LNG activities have resumed at Dunkirk terminal, operator says

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Disruption at the Dunkirk liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal operated by Fluxys FLUX.BR ended on Friday morning, a company spokesperson said.

"We have resumed our activities," the spokesperson said.

A union official had said on Thursday evening that the strike against the government's pension reforms was expected to continue until Monday.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.