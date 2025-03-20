LNC Unveils Private Market Funds to Meet Clients' Investment Needs

Lincoln National Corporation LNC recently joined forces with two renowned private investment firms, Bain Capital and Partners Group, in a bid to introduce two private markets-focused funds. These offerings are expected to be available by late 2025.

Through its partnership with Bain Capital, Lincoln Financial will offer an evergreen fund focused on a globally diversified portfolio of private credit investments. This includes direct lending, asset-based finance and structured credit. With more than 25 years of experience in multi-asset credit investing, Bain Capital will utilize its dynamic investment strategy and the deep expertise of its team to identify, evaluate and capitalize on attractive opportunities across global debt markets.

Lincoln Financial’s collaboration with Partners Group will introduce an evergreen fund designed to provide exposure to a diversified, cross-sector private markets royalty portfolio. Partners Group will employ a relative value strategy, investing in both established royalty sectors and high-growth emerging sectors. Intellectual property assets in pharmaceuticals and entertainment fall under well-established royalty sectors, while energy transition, sports and brands encompass a part of high-growth emerging areas. The fund aims to utilize various structures, including direct royalty purchases, royalty creation and royalty-backed lending.

Endeavors and Resultant Benefits of Such Moves to LNC

The recent launch highlights Lincoln National’s efforts to provide comprehensive offerings that address the evolving investment needs of clients. Successful integration of private market investment strategies within its portfolio, leveraging of deep asset management relationships and expertise in investment structuring will offer enhanced direct private market investment opportunities to LNC’s clients.

Private market investments have long been a cornerstone of institutional and high-net-worth portfolios. In recent years, demand from individual investors has grown as they seek the potential for strong returns and diversification benefits that private markets can offer within a well-balanced portfolio. This makes LNC’s latest announcement a time-opportune one.

The two new offerings will enhance the solutions portfolio of Lincoln National. Increased utilization of such lucrative offerings is expected to bring higher sales to the insurer.

In January 2025, the company introduced two innovative Variable Universal Life (VUL) insurance products as part of its next generation Lincoln AssetEdge series. These include an upgraded version of the Lincoln AssetEdge VUL (2025) and the brand-new Lincoln AssetEdge SVUL. Both products are designed to address the diverse financial and protection needs of individuals, couples and businesses.

Lincon National’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Lincoln National have gained 23.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.1% growth. LNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



