LNC Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Rising Investment Income

Lincoln National Corporation LNC reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The bottom line rose 3.7% year over year.

Adjusted operating revenues grew 3.9% year over year to $4.9 billion. However, the top line missed the consensus mark by 0.2%.

The quarterly earnings were supported by strong annuity deposits and solid Life Insurance performance. Higher net investment income, favorable equity markets and reduced expenses also contributed to the upside. Nevertheless, the positives were partly offset by a decline in the sales of Group Protection and lower insurance premiums.

Lincoln National Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lincoln National Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lincoln National Corporation Quote

Key Takeaways From LNC’s Q1 Results

LNC’s estimated RBC ratio rose to more than 420% at the first-quarter end.

Insurance premiums inched down 0.1% year over year to $1.7 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%.

Fee income was $1.4 billion, which improved 0.3% year over year but missed the consensus mark by 1.7%. Net investment income advanced 9.8% year over year to $1.6 billion and beat the consensus mark by 7.5%.

Meanwhile, other revenues of $184 million rose 8.9% year over year in the quarter under review.

Total expenses declined 1.6% year over year to $5.6 billion. Interest credited rose 12.2% year over year to $999 million.

Lincoln National reported a net loss of $172 million compared to the prior-year quarter’s loss of $722 million.

Lincoln National’s Segmental Performances

The Annuities and Life Insurance segments form part of LNC’s Retail Solutions business, while Group Protection and Retirement Plan Services units make up the Workplace Solutions business.

The Annuities segment’s operating income totaled $275 million in the first quarter, which fell 5.2% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295.6 million due to the impact of a previously disclosed net investment income allocation refinement and unfavorable tax-related items. The unit's operating revenues rose 7.1% year over year to $1.3 billion, driven by 12.7% growth in net investment income, partly offset by a 14.3% decline in insurance premiums. Total annuity deposits were $3.9 billion, which climbed 3.7% year over year.

The Life Insurance unit recorded an operating income of $41 million, improved from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $16 million and beat the consensus mark of $7.2 million. The metric benefited from higher alternative investment income. Operating revenues grew 2.6% year over year to $1.6 billion. Total Life Insurance sales of $129 million advanced 33% year over year. Total deposits grew 2.9% year over year to $1.3 billion.

The Group Protection segment’s operating income increased 10.9% year over year to $112 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.4 million. The unit was supported by a favorable life experience. Operating revenues totaled $1.6 billion in the quarter under review, which improved 2.2% year over year. The metric was driven by a 2% rise in insurance premiums. Sales of $150 million fell 4.5% year over year.

The Retirement Plan Services segment recorded an operating income of $43 million, which rose 26.5% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $42.3 million. The metric benefited from the expansion of spreads and favorable equity markets. Operating revenues increased 5.8% year over year to $346 million. Total deposits were $4.1 billion, which advanced 0.7% year over year.

Other Operations incurred an operating loss of $111 million, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $95 million and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $94.5 million.

Lincoln National’s Financial Update (As of March 31, 2026)

Lincoln National exited the first quarter with cash and invested cash of $7.3 billion, which declined from the 2025-end level of $9.5 billion. Total assets of $406.2 billion fell from the figure at the 2025-end of $417.2 billion.

Long-term debt amounted to $6 billion, up from the figure of $5.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Total stockholders’ equity of $10.2 billion declined from the 2025-end level of $10.9 billion.

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, was $71.06, which fell from the 2025-end level of $73.10. Adjusted income from operations ROE deteriorated 20 basis points year over year to 8.8%.

LNC’s Dividend Update

Lincoln National paid out quarterly dividends of $86 million.

LNC’s 2026 Outlook

In 2026, the Annuities, Life Insurance, Group Protection and Retirement Plan Services units were projected to account for 58-60%, 8-9%, 24-25% and 8-9%, respectively, of the company’s total operating income earnings.

Management had earlier projected an RBC ratio of more than 420% for 2026 and over the long term.

LNC’s Zacks Rank

LNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Several companies in the insurance space, including RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF and The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG, have already reported their financial results for the March quarter of 2026. Here’s how they had performed:

RenaissanceRe reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $13.75 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $1.49. Total operating revenues declined 16.6% year over year to $2.6 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by 10.6%. RNR’s quarterly earnings were aided by a decline in expenses and strong underwriting performance in both segments. Improved combined ratio and fee income contributed to the upside. However, the upside was partly offset by lower net premiums earned across both segments.

AMERISAFE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. The bottom line declined 16.7% year over year. Operating revenues increased 7.9% year over year to $81.75 million but missed the consensus estimate by 0.9%. AMSF’s quarterly result was affected by higher expenses and weaker underwriting margins, with additional pressure from lower fee income and weaker investment income. Stronger premium growth partially offsets the downside.

Hartford posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 core earnings per share of $3.09, up 40.5% from $2.20 in the prior-year quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 by 6.1%. Operating revenues totaled $5.09 billion, up 7% year over year, but missed the consensus mark by 2.1%. HIG’s weaker-than-expected results were caused by less favorable prior-year reserve development, higher expenses and pressure in Employee Benefits. The negatives were partially offset by high demand for expensive risk events, stronger investment income and a massive turnaround in Personal Insurance.

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