LNC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.91, changing hands as high as $68.89 per share. Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.4107 per share, with $77.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.70. The LNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

