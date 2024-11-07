LNA Santé Reports Strong Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

News & Insights

LNA Sante SA (FR:LNA) has released an update.

LNA Santé SA has shown a robust 9.1% increase in operating revenue for the first nine months of 2024, driven by dynamic activity across all business lines and a high occupancy rate in nursing homes. The company remains focused on personalized care pathways and is actively preparing for future property disposals while addressing regulatory challenges in the healthcare sector. Despite these challenges, LNA Santé is optimistic about achieving a 5% organic growth target for the year.

