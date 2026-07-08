LMT Stock Lags Industry in a Month: Is the Pullback an Opportunity?

Lockheed Martin’s LMT shares have risen 2.9% over the past month, underperforming the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s growth of 7.3%. However, the company remains one of the largest U.S. defense contractors with a steady order flow from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies.





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Other defense stocks, such as The Boeing Company BA and Northrop Grumman NOC, have also underperformed the industry during the same period. Shares of Boeing and Northrop Grumman have risen 7.2% and 1.5%, respectively, during the same time frame.



With Lockheed Martin lagging its industry, investors are likely questioning the stock’s near-term direction. A closer look at the company's strengths, challenges and growth drivers can help assess whether the recent weakness presents a buying opportunity or warrants caution.

Tailwinds for LMT Stock

Lockheed Martin continues to strengthen its long-term revenue outlook by securing substantial contract awards across its core defense programs. During the first quarter of 2026, the company received approximately $7 billion in new awards within its Missiles and Fire Control segment, highlighted by a $4.8 billion fully funded undefinitized contract for the PAC-3 missile program. It also obtained contracts for long-lead materials supporting F-35 production under Lots 20 and

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Recently, the company was awarded $3 billion by the U.S. Army to produce both standard and Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (“GMLRS”) rockets. This is expected to provide several long-term benefits for Lockheed Martin. The contract also reinforces Lockheed Martin's leadership in precision-guided rocket systems, an area experiencing sustained demand as the U.S. and allied nations replenish munitions stockpiles and strengthen long-range strike capabilities.



In June 2026, the company won a $514 million contract by U.S. Space Force for GPS IIIF Space Vehicles 23 and 24. This expands the company's funded backlog and extends production of the GPS IIIF constellation to 14 satellites, strengthening revenue visibility over the coming years. The award also reinforces Lockheed Martin's leadership in military space systems and positions it to benefit from the U.S. Space Force's ongoing modernization of the GPS network as older satellites are replaced.



Lockheed Martin also secured a $200.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy to continue providing Aegis Combat System operator and maintenance training for six international naval customers through 2031. This award benefits Lockheed Martin by extending a stable source of recurring revenues and strengthening its long-term relationships with international Aegis users. As the original developer of the Aegis Combat System, the company is well positioned to provide ongoing training, software updates, system enhancements, and lifecycle support throughout the program's duration.

Challenges for LMT Stock

Lockheed Martin continues to face execution and cost-estimate risk on complex programs, particularly where fixed-price elements magnify the impact of schedule and performance issues. In the first quarter of 2026, the company recorded unfavorable profit adjustments on the F-16 program due to production performance and development delays, as well as on the C-130 program because of ongoing integration challenges and delivery delays.



The company also reported cumulative losses of approximately $1.8 billion on a classified Aeronautics program and approximately $1.46 billion on a classified program in MFC. Both programs continue to carry accrued losses on the balance sheet and could incur additional losses if scope, schedule or cost estimates move further.

Estimates for LMT Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 29.46%. LMT’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 18.48%.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boeing’s 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 98.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Northrop Grumman’s 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 6.2%. NOC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.25%.

LMT’s Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 9.44%.



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LMT Stock’s Liquidity

The company’s current ratio is 1.14 compared with the industry’s average of 1.12. The ratio of more than one suggests a healthy liquidity position where the business can meet its immediate financial obligations without selling long-term assets.



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LMT Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, LMT’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 1.53X, a discount to the industry’s average of 2.67X. This suggests that investors would be paying a lower price relative to the company’s expected sales growth compared with its peer group.



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What Should an Investor Do Now?

Lockheed Martin continues to strengthen its long-term growth outlook through a steady flow of contract awards across its missile systems, fighter aircraft, military space, and naval defense businesses, reinforcing demand for its core platforms. These awards expand backlog, improve multi-year revenue visibility, and create opportunities for recurring production, modernization, training, and sustainment work, supporting durable long-term growth.



Considering its financial pressures and current price underperformance, new investors should wait and watch for a better entry point. Investors who already hold this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock may consider retaining it, given the company’s earnings growth outlook and strong liquidity.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.