$LMT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LMT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $133,788,176 of trading volume.

$LMT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LMT:

$LMT insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041

ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506

HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923

$LMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,156 institutional investors add shares of $LMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LMT Government Contracts

We have seen $38,399,216,087 of award payments to $LMT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/18 and 0 sales.

on 02/18 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13.

on 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$LMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/23/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/23/2024

$LMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $LMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $564.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $476.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Douglas Harned from Bernstein set a target price of $548.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $580.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $695.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $665.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $434.0 on 10/23/2024

