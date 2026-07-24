LMT Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Munitions Growth

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto highlight a shift toward faster defense technology development, expanded production capacity and long-term demand visibility. Management emphasized that investments made ahead of orders are positioning the company for a higher growth trajectory.

The discussion focused on a record backlog, new multiyear defense agreements, manufacturing expansion and management’s confidence in raising 2026 guidance.

LMT Expands Backlog and Growth Visibility

Lockheed Martin reported a record backlog of $230 billion after adding $65 billion of orders during the quarter. CFO Evan Scott said the company’s second-quarter book-to-bill ratio reached 3.2:1, providing visibility into future sales growth.

Management highlighted the $35 billion THAAD interceptor contract as a major step in converting framework agreements into production programs. The company also secured additional awards across missile defense, radar and space programs.

LMT delivered second-quarter EPS of $7.94, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22. Quarterly revenues of $20.06 billion also surpassed the consensus mark of $19.43 billion. Free cash flow reached $2.9 billion. The company raised its full-year outlook, reflecting stronger expected execution across its portfolio.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lockheed Martin Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lockheed Martin Corporation Quote

Lockheed Martin Pushes Munitions Capacity

Lockheed Martin said accelerating munitions production remains a central priority as demand increases. Management discussed plans to expand capacity while improving efficiency through automation, partnerships and new manufacturing approaches.

Missiles and Fire Control led quarterly growth, with sales rising 19% year over year due to production ramp-up in PAC-3, THAAD and Precision Strike Missile programs. The segment posted a 14.5% operating margin.

The company expects multiyear agreements to support investment decisions by providing greater production visibility. Executives said these structures are designed to encourage cost reductions while supporting faster delivery schedules.

LMT Advances Defense Technology Strategy

LMT CEO James Taiclet emphasized a move toward a defense technology model focused on anticipating customer needs rather than waiting for formal program requests. He described investments in systems developed ahead of contracted demand.

Management highlighted the Sanctum counter-drone system, which moved from concept to live-fire testing in 45 days by integrating existing Lockheed Martin technologies and partner capabilities.

The company also discussed artificial intelligence applications in manufacturing, including predictive maintenance, automated quality checks and improved production analytics.

Lockheed Martin Details Segment Momentum

Lockheed Martin expects growth across all four business segments in the second half of 2026. Management raised full-year sales guidance to $79.75-$81.75 billion and free cash flow guidance to $7-$7.2 billion.

Aeronautics growth is being supported by F-35 production and sustainment activity. The segment reported second-quarter sales of $8.1 billion, up 9% year over year.

Space sales increased 6% in the quarter, driven by strategic and missile defense programs. Management also cited Next-Generation Interceptor and Fleet Ballistic Missile programs as key contributors.

LMT Addresses Investor Questions

LMT executives faced questions about whether recent investments ahead of contracts create additional risk. Taiclet said the company is pursuing disciplined investments supported by customer alignment and long-term agreements.

A Deutsche Bank analyst asked about scaling newer defense technologies. Management explained that the company is investing in manufacturing and design capabilities before orders arrive to improve speed and responsiveness.

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked about the opportunity from rapid-development systems such as counter-drone platforms. Management said these efforts are viewed as incremental opportunities beyond traditional program forecasts.

Lockheed Martin Focuses on Execution

Lockheed Martin closed the call by emphasizing operational execution, supply-chain expansion and partnerships as key priorities. Management pointed to domestic investments and international collaborations as tools to strengthen production capacity.

The company continues to balance growth investments with shareholder returns. During the quarter, Lockheed Martin returned $796 million to shareholders through dividends while funding production expansion and research initiatives.

Executives maintained that converting demand into sustained production growth will depend on execution, contract finalization and continued manufacturing improvements.

LMT’s Zacks Rank and Style Scores

LMT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank reflects the company’s earnings estimate revision trends and can change after analysts update expectations following quarterly results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

LMT has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of C. Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank by evaluating value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher grades indicating stronger characteristics within each style category.

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