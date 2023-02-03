LMT Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

Markets
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Lockheed Martin Corp is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.77% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $205,475,367 worth of LMT shares.

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Lockheed Martin Corp is $12/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/28/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LMT, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

LMT operates in the Defense sector, among companies like Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC), and L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX).

