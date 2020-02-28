LMT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $383.36, changing hands as low as $360.34 per share. Lockheed Martin Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMT's low point in its 52 week range is $292.53 per share, with $442.5322 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $361.84. The LMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

