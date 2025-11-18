Is LMT Expanding Helicopter Capabilities With Autonomous Upgrades?

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT continues to strengthen its position in the global helicopter market through Sikorsky, delivering advanced capabilities across military, emergency response and autonomous operations. The company’s Black Hawk family remains one of its most important assets, supporting missions ranging from troop movement and logistics to search and rescue. Recently, Lockheed Martin has expanded the role of the Black Hawk by incorporating next-generation technologies that allow the aircraft to perform both crewed and autonomous missions. This effort highlights the company’s push to modernize rotorcraft operations for customers worldwide.



One of the major developments is the integration of MATRIX technology, which allows the Black Hawk to operate as an optionally piloted aircraft. During Northern Strike 25-2, a U.S. soldier successfully planned and executed autonomous missions using an upgraded Black Hawk, marking a significant milestone in the future of defense aviation. The aircraft completed logistics, sling-load and medical-evacuation demonstrations without direct pilot control, showing how autonomy can support safer and more flexible missions.



Lockheed Martin also introduced the U-Hawk, a fully autonomous version of the UH-60L, built by converting existing helicopters into unmanned systems. With expanded cargo space and long endurance, the U-Hawk is designed for high-risk missions where removing crew reduces operational danger.



Beyond defense, Lockheed Martin continues to grow its role in emergency and civil operations. The Los Angeles County Fire Department recently added two new FIREHAWK helicopters to its fleet, reinforcing the platform’s importance in firefighting, medical evacuation and rescue missions. These upgrades show how the company is extending its rotorcraft capabilities beyond the battlefield to meet the rising global demand for multi-mission helicopters.

Other Stocks to Keep on the Watchlist

Other defense companies that are making strides in the helicopter market have been discussed below.



The Boeing Company BA: Its military rotorcraft serves the U.S. and allied defense forces in more than 20 countries across the globe. Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security segment produces rotorcraft and rotary-wing programs, such as H-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache, AH-6 Little Bird and V-22 Osprey.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: Its Fire Scout is a combat-proven, autonomous helicopter system. It provides real-time intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and target-acquisition, laser designation and battle management to tactical users without relying on manned aircraft or space-based assets.

The Zacks Rundown for LMT

Shares of LMT have lost 11.3% in the past year against the industry’s 23% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Earnings being 15.98X compared with its industry’s average of 28.36X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LMT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

