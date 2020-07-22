LMT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $383.12, changing hands as high as $394.58 per share. Lockheed Martin Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMT's low point in its 52 week range is $266.11 per share, with $442.5322 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $392.89. The LMT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

