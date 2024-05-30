LMS Compliance Partners with STACS for ESG Data Solutions

LMS Compliance Limited. (SG:LMS) has released an update.

LMS Compliance Ltd. has announced a partnership with Hashstacs Pte. Ltd. to enhance ESG-related data sharing and analytics. The collaboration will focus on leveraging STACS’ ESGpedia platform to aid in meeting ESG goals and compliance, and to foster sustainability development in Asia. This strategic move is expected to bridge ESG data gaps and drive concerted sustainability efforts across the Asia-Pacific region.

For further insights into SG:LMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.