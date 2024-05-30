News & Insights

Stocks

LMS Compliance Partners with STACS for ESG Data Solutions

May 30, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LMS Compliance Limited. (SG:LMS) has released an update.

LMS Compliance Ltd. has announced a partnership with Hashstacs Pte. Ltd. to enhance ESG-related data sharing and analytics. The collaboration will focus on leveraging STACS’ ESGpedia platform to aid in meeting ESG goals and compliance, and to foster sustainability development in Asia. This strategic move is expected to bridge ESG data gaps and drive concerted sustainability efforts across the Asia-Pacific region.

For further insights into SG:LMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.