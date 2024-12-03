News & Insights

Stocks

LMS Compliance Boosts ESG Standards for Malaysian SMEs

December 03, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LMS Compliance Limited. (SG:LMS) has released an update.

LMS Compliance Ltd. has partnered with key players, including the Malaysian Semiconductor Industry Association, to enhance ESG compliance among SMEs in Malaysia’s semiconductor sector. The initiative features a three-stage program offering free assessments, readiness certificates, and subsidized consultations to help these enterprises align with global sustainability standards. This move aims to bolster Malaysia’s competitive edge in the global semiconductor supply chain.

