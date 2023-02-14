LMR Partners LLP Now Owns 8.80% of OppFi (OPFI)

Fintel reports that LMR Partners LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of OppFi Inc. (OPFI). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 12, 2022 they reported 0.82MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 70.26% and an increase in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.07% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for OppFi is $3.70. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 65.07% from its latest reported closing price of $2.24.

The projected annual revenue for OppFi is $449MM, an increase of 125.29%. The projected annual EPS is $0.25, a decrease of 78.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in OppFi. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPFI is 0.02%, a decrease of 71.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 4,022K shares. The put/call ratio of OPFI is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Elgethun Capital Management holds 697K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 24.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 342K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 18.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 300K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company.

Family Management holds 284K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 215K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 28.14% over the last quarter.

OppFi Background Information

OppFi Inc. is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company is an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years, a Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named on Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online.

