LMR Partners LLP Now Owns 1.40% of Nabors Industries (NBR)

Fintel reports that LMR Partners LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.13MM shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR). This represents 1.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 0.52MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 73.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.88% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nabors Industries is $201.51. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $301.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.88% from its latest reported closing price of $173.89.

The projected annual revenue for Nabors Industries is $3,342MM, an increase of 25.93%. The projected annual EPS is $14.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBR is 0.13%, a decrease of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 7,901K shares. The put/call ratio of NBR is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 656K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 18.38% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 359K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing a decrease of 22.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 346K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 19.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 199K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 20.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 160K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 46.73% over the last quarter.

Nabors Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United Statesand numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

