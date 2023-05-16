LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD) Declares $0.26 Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.45%, the lowest has been 7.03%, and the highest has been 20.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.83 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in LMP Capital and Income Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCD is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 4,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 890K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCD by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCD by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 662K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCD by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 255K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 22.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCD by 22.76% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 43.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCD by 65.57% over the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. provides a broad-based portfolio that can invest in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including MLPs, stocks, REITs and fixed income. the fund seeks total return, emphasizing income and invests using a rigorous, research process to identify companies with strong fundamentals, skilled and committed management teams and a clear market advantage

