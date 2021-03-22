LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.13% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCD was $12.69, representing a -1.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.87 and a 119.65% increase over the 52 week low of $5.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.