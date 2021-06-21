LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SCD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.31, the dividend yield is 21.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCD was $14.31, representing a -4.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 47.68% increase over the 52 week low of $9.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

