LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.13% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.04, the dividend yield is 8.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCD was $12.04, representing a -25.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.12 and a 114.99% increase over the 52 week low of $5.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

