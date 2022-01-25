LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shareholders have endured a 74% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. It must have been painful to be a LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 74% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. LMP Automotive Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 53% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that LMP Automotive Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

LMP Automotive Holdings grew its revenue by 981% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So the hefty 74% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:LMPX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While LMP Automotive Holdings shareholders are down 74% for the year, the market itself is up 5.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 53%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LMP Automotive Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that LMP Automotive Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

