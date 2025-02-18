$LMND stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LMND stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,888,030 of trading volume.

$LMND Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LMND:

$LMND insiders have traded $LMND stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP CAPITAL LTD SOFTBANK has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,284,173 shares for an estimated $56,345,040 .

. ADINA ECKSTEIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,288 shares for an estimated $2,127,960 .

. MAYA PROSOR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,567 shares for an estimated $2,118,786 .

. JOHN SHELDON PETERS (Chief Insurance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,322 shares for an estimated $1,231,440 .

. MARIA ANGELIDIS-SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 33,554 shares for an estimated $1,007,444 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A EISENBERG sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $481,800

TIMOTHY E BIXBY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,050 shares for an estimated $37,392

$LMND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $LMND stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

