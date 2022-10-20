LMND Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.82, changing hands as high as $23.86 per share. Lemonade Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMND's low point in its 52 week range is $15.99 per share, with $79.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.