LMG Announces Trading Halt Before Capital Raise

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (AU:LMG) has released an update.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (LMG) has requested a trading halt pending an announcement related to a significant capital raising initiative. The halt will remain in effect until either the market announcement is made or normal trading resumes on Thursday, 30 May 2024. The company has confirmed that there are no other known reasons that would warrant the halt beyond the upcoming capital raising news.

