LMEWEEK-Zinc supply fears ousted by demand headwinds

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Production cuts in Europe because of the energy crisis and low inventories have sustained zinc prices over the last year, but headwinds emanating from growth and demand slowdown are now a bigger challenge for the market.

The latest on production cuts comes from Glencore GLEN.L, which plans to close its Nordenham zinc smelter in Germany from Nov. 2. The London-listed miner put its Portovesme zinc operation in Italy on care and maintenance last November.

Belgium-based Nyrstar NYR.BR also shut its Budel smelter in the Netherlands in September.

Worries about tight supplies took zinc CMZN3 to a record $4,896 a tonne in March, but since then interest rate hikes and recession fears have pushed prices back below $3,000 a tonne.

"Zinc has been relatively resilient because of ongoing concerns over production losses, particularly in Europe. Portovesme and Budel account for a meaningful 3.5% of global supply," said Bank of America analyst Michael Widmer.

Widmer estimates global zinc production at 14.3 million tonnes this year and forecasts a small deficit of 27,000 tonnes.

About 60% of global zinc production is used to galvanise steel.

"Global galvanised shipments/production have declined year to date," Widmer said. "Against this backdrop, we are concerned that prices could face further headwinds into winter."

Zinc stocks in London Metal Exchange(LME) registered MZNSTX-TOTAL warehouses are at 32-year lows of 48,175 tonnes, while cancelled warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery -- at 52% suggest another 25,050 tonnes is due to leave the system.

However, the trend of falling stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange seems to have stalled. At 57,741 tonnes, they have climbed more than 50% since the end of September.

Hopes of a demand recovery in top consumer China have been disappointed. China's unwrought zinc imports at 106,645 tonnes between January and September this year are down 75% from the same period in 2021, according to Trade Data Monitor.

Analysts at Macquarie say China normally imports zinc, "but so far this year it has been a net exporter".

"The deteriorating economic outlook for the U.S. and Europe will dominate the narrative from 2023...we now have a more bearish price outlook in the medium term."

Macquarie expects to see zinc market surpluses from 2023 to 2026.

