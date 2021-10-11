LMEWEEK-Codelco to produce more copper than expected, despite strike

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chile's state miner Codelco will produce 2%-3% more copper this year than it had previously expected, despite a strike at its Andina operation, Juan Benavides, chairman of the world's largest copper producer, told Reuters.

Record high copper prices CMCU3 this year have seen revenues at mining companies soar and unions in Chile pushing for more lucrative contracts, creating tense negotiations that risk strike action and loss of production.

Codelco's August output fell 6.7% year-on-year to 144,500 tonnes, Chilean state copper commission Cochilco said, dogged by a strike at its Andina mine near Santiago late in the month. Andina produced 184,000 tonnes of copper last year.

"Of course production at Andina will be reduced, but Andina and Codelco overall will be over the production budget of 1.6 million tonnes this year," Benavides said on Monday in an interview for LME Week, a gathering of the metals industry in London.

"We have strong cash flows, which we are using to finance our operations and structural projects. We do not need to borrow in the short term," he said, adding that the cash would not be spent on paying down debt.

Copper prices sank last year as coronavirus pandemic hit manufacturing activity but an easing of lockdowns from late last year, particularly in top consumer China, fuelled a price surge.

Codelco is in the midst of a 10-year, $40 billion initiative to upgrade its sprawling but aging mines, which have suffered in recent years from sharply falling ore grades.

Benavides is confident Chile's glacier protection bill aimed at sharply increasing taxes imposed on the country´s copper miners will not derail Codelco's plans for the Andina mine.

"We decided to move the Andina mine away from the glaciers, Benavides said. "We are convinced it is possible to go ahead with developing the Andina mine and protecting the glaciers at the same time."

Chile has outlined plans to require miners in the country to slash water use amid a prolonged drought

It wants the water that mining firms use that comes from glaciers, rivers and lakes to be cut to 10% of the total by 2030 and 5% by 2050 from around 18% now, and for them to reach carbon neutrality by 2040.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by xxxx)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.