LMEWEEK-Codelco expects China's copper demand to be resilient

By Pratima Desai and Clara Denina

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper miner expects copper demand in China, its main consumer, to be resilient, despite slower economic growth there, its Chairman Maximo Pacheco told Reuters.

China buys about half of Codelco's production and also accounts for about half of global copper consumption, which analysts estimate will be around 25 million tonnes this year.

Pacheco said he was "very confident about China's economy", adding the rest of Codelco's production went to Europe, other Asian countries and South America.

COVID lockdowns, a prolonged property slump and global recession have limited China's growth.

Asked about the London Metal Exchange's consultation of the metals industry on its possibly banning Russian aluminium, copper and nickel from being traded and stored in its system, Pacheco said Codelco would not get involved.

The West has placed sanctions on Russian energy companies after Moscow invaded Ukraine at the end of February. There are no sanctions on metal producers, but some buyers are worried that unsold Russian metal will go into the LME system because producers cannot sell it.

"We will follow the discussion, but we are not a part of the decision," Pacheco said, without giving further details on why the company would not take a position.

(editing by Barbara Lewis)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.