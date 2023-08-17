LME's proposal on coarse nickel powder needs more work on packaging

Adds details, quotes, context in paragraphs 2-4

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Thursday that market feedback it has gathered for potential acceptance of coarse nickel powder as a LME nickel deliverable material was broadly supportive but pointed out challenges regarding the packaging.

The LME is looking to expand the products that can be delivered against its flagging nickel contract. Nickel volumes slumped since March 8, 2022, when prices more than doubled in a few hours in a disorderly market prompting the exchange to suspend trading for more than a week.

The idea about coarse nickel powder is part of a long list of measures aimed at addressing low inventory levels and boosting liquidity in electronic trading which the LME, the world's largest and oldest metals trading venue, launched in March.

