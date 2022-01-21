LME's outgoing boss Matt Chamberlain takes CEO role at Komainu

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The London Metal Exchange's (LME) outgoing chief executive, Matt Chamberlain, has taken the top job at digital asset custody services provider Komainu, his new employer said on Friday.

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME) outgoing chief executive, Matt Chamberlain, has taken the top job at digital asset custody services provider Komainu, his new employer said on Friday.

The announcement comes after Chamberlain, a 40-year-old former banker, quit his role at the world's largest market for industrial metals after nine years there.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman )

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters