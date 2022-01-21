LME's outgoing boss Matt Chamberlain takes CEO role at Komainu

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's (LME) outgoing chief executive, Matt Chamberlain, has taken the top job at digital asset custody services provider Komainu, his new employer said on Friday.

The announcement comes after Chamberlain, a 40-year-old former banker, quit his role at the world's largest market for industrial metals after nine years there.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman )

