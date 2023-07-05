News & Insights

LME's clearing house appoints new board chairman

July 05, 2023 — 06:09 am EDT

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's clearing house has appointed David Warren, who used to be chief financial officer of the London Stock Exchange, as the new chairman of the LME Clear board, the world's largest and oldest metals forum said on Wednesday.

Warren will replace Marco Strimer, who is stepping down as chairman having reached the end of his term, from July 20, the LME added.

