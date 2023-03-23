LME: Inspection shows no further 'irregularities' in warranted nickel stocks

Adds details, quotes, context

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Thursday that no further "irregularities" have been found in LME-warranted nickel stocks following a 100% inspection of all bagged nickel warrants in LME-licensed warehouses.

The 146-year-old exchange is on track to resume the Asian hours nickel trading on March 27 "given its confidence in the situation following the inspection," it added.

Last week, the LME cancelled nine warrants - documents conferring ownership of metal stored in LME-registered warehouses - or 54 tonnes of bagged nickel briquette, without disclosing what was in the bags, and asked its warehouse operators to inspect remaining warranted nickel.

"The LME is pleased to confirm that no further irregularities have been found in LME-warranted nickel in any of its licensed warehouses globally, and all warehouse operators have confirmed to the LME that they are satisfied with the integrity of the nickel underlying all warrants," it said in a statement.

The LME's own warehouse inspectors have also done on-site sample-testing and identified no concerns, it added.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this week that nickel delivered by LME-approved warehouse firm Access World to commodity traders Trafigura and Stratton Metals contained stones instead of nickel.

"The LME has been working with the affected warehouse company and other relevant parties to fully establish the circumstances of the incident. Shipment details give the LME additional confidence that this was an isolated incident, affecting an identifiable parcel of metal," the exchange said.

The LME pointed out that though it still continues to gather information, it has power to undertake an investigation and take enforcement action in respect of suspected misconduct and will exercise such powers as it considers appropriate.

The exchange also plans to discuss with its committees of industry specialists whether any further steps could be considered after the incident.

