LME zinc stocks almost double after big inflows

November 16, 2023 — 04:52 am EST

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Inventories of zinc in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange (LME) have nearly doubled owing to large arrivals after months of dwindling stocks, LME data showed on Thursday.

Stocks of the metal mainly used for galvanising steel jumped 96% to 133,200 metric tons after inflows of 65,725 tons into storage facilities in Singapore and Malaysia.

LME zinc stocks had slid by 56% since late August.

The global zinc market showed a surplus of 489,000 tons during the first eight months of the year, up from a surplus of 156,000 tons in the same period last year, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group shows.

LME zinc prices CMZN3 fell after the inflows data was released and were down 2.8% at $2,582.50 a ton at 0945 GMT.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman )

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

