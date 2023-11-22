News & Insights

LME zinc inventories see more large gains, tripling in a week

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

November 22, 2023 — 04:43 am EST

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Another large inflow of zinc arrived in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange (LME), meaning the total has more than tripled in about a week to the highest levels in over two years, LME data showed on Wednesday.

The sharp rise comes amid a background of oversupply of the metal mainly used for galvanising steel as weak economic activity hits industrial manufacturing, especially in Europe.

Last week saw a big rise in LME zinc arrivals after months of dwindling stocks, which two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said was due to Citi delivering zinc in a potentially highly profitable rent-sharing deal.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the latest arrivals, which saw LME zinc stocks surging by 68,100 metric tons to 210,850.

That meant LME zinc stocks have jumped by 210% since last Tuesday. Before the latest arrivals, zinc stocks had slid by 56% since late August.

The global zinc market showed a surplus of 489,000 tons during the first eight months of the year, up from a surplus of 156,000 tons in the same period last year, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group shows.

LME zinc prices CMZN3 were down 1.8% at $2,500 a ton at 0930 GMT.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans)

