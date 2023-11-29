LME wins lawsuit brought by financial firms over cancelled nickel trades

By Sam Tobin and Pratima Desai

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Wednesday won a London lawsuit lodged by hedge fund Elliott Associates and market maker Jane Street Global Trading over its decision to cancel billions of dollars in nickel trades last year.

London's High Court dismissed Elliott and Jane Street's legal challenge in a written ruling.

The case revolved around a short squeeze in March 2022, when nickel prices surged to records above $100,000 a metric ton in a few hours in chaotic trade, prompting the world's largest metals marketplace to cancel $12 billion in trades.

Elliott and Jane Street Global Trading were seeking a combined $472 million in compensation, arguing the exchange acted unlawfully and that they had been deprived of their possessions.

The LME countered that it had both the power and the duty to unwind the trades because a record $20 billion in margin calls could have led to at least seven clearing members defaulting, systemic risk and a potential "death spiral".

