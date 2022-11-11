Commodities

LME will not ban Russian metal from its system

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

November 11, 2022 — 02:07 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Repeats to attach to alerts, no change to text

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system, the exchange said on Friday in a release.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, launched a discussion paper on the subject in October, asking for market opinion.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai;)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.