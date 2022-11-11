LME will not ban Russian metal from its system

Repeats to attach to alerts, no change to text

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system, the exchange said on Friday in a release.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, launched a discussion paper on the subject in October, asking for market opinion.

