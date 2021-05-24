LME will launch lithium hydroxide and three scrap contracts this year, HKEX says

BEIJING/HANOI, May 25 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange will launch a lithium hydroxide and three scrap contracts this year, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chairman Laura Chai said at an online seminar on Tuesday.

She did not give details of the three scrap contracts.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh And Mai Nguyen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

