LME will launch lithium hydroxide and three scrap contracts this year, HKEX says

Shivani Singh And Mai Nguyen Reuters
London Metal Exchange will launch a lithium hydroxide and three scrap contracts this year, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chairman Laura Chai said at an online seminar on Tuesday.

She did not give details of the three scrap contracts.

