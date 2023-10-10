LME WEEK-Russia's Rusal has fully allocated 2023 sales volumes - company

By Polina Devitt

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal 0486.HK, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, said on Tuesday that it had fully allocated its 2023 sales volumes.

The prospects for Russian aluminium, which accounts for 6% of global production, is in sharp focus at the annual LME week in London as the gathering coincides with the season when aluminium consumers, producers and traders agree sell and buy deals for 2024.

"We have successfully allocated our 2023 volumes and are currently busy defining the most profitable sales portfolio for 2024," Rusal, which produces about 3.8 million metric tons of aluminium a year, told Reuters.

While there are no Western sanctions on Rusal or Russian aluminium, some Western consumers are shunning new deals with Russia-made metal since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, even if they still buy it under contracts signed before the war.

This process has pushed up the share of the Russian aluminium in stocks of the London Metals Exchange-registered warehouses to 81% as of the end of August, a concern of Rusal's rivals in the West.

Major producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL in July called for the LME to reconsider its decision not to ban Russian aluminium from its warehouse network.

However, a significant part of the European market, where demand in general has been relatively weak this year, continues to buy Russian aluminium, according to Rusal's first-half financial results.

Its sales to Asia accounted for 33% of the January-June $5.9-billion revenue, while sales to Europe contributed 31%.

