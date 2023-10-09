LME WEEK-London Metal Exchange looks to polish its ESG credentials

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange said on Monday it was working with producers and standards bodies to improve a platform which details the sustainability credentials of the metals traded in its system.

The platform known as LMEpassport is the exchange's digital register for storing information about the sustainability of the metal traded on the LME.

The register now lists a total of 466 disclosures from 219 brands of metal deliverable against LME contracts that include copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, nickel and tin, compared with 22 when LMEpassport was launched in 2021.

"We’re delighted that already more than 50% of LME-listed brands are now sharing sustainability credentials on LMEpassport," said Georgina Hallett, LME Chief Sustainability Officer. "We've recently added 12 new sets of certifications, metrics and standards."

The companies and organisations the LME collaborated with include Sweden's Boliden BOL.ST, China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters, Chile's Codelco and U.S.-listed Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N.

The London exchange is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing 0388.HK (HKEx).

TAKE A LOOK-LME Week spotlight on nickel challengers and Codelco

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.