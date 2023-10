LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LE) has opened new collaboration with the Shanghai Futures Exchange, LME Chief Executive Matthew Chamberlain said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Eric Onstad; editing by)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.