LME to scrap precious metals futures by July

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to scrap its precious metals futures due to low levels of trading activity, it said on Friday.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement it expected to complete the withdrawal of gold and silver contracts by July.

