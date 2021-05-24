LME to launch lithium hydroxide, 3 scrap contracts this year, HKEX says

Commodities

BEIJING/HANOI, May 25 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will launch a lithium hydroxide and three scrap contracts this year, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chairman Laura Chai said at an online seminar on Tuesday.

Last month, LME delayed the launch to July 19 of its six cash-settled contracts - European aluminium premiums, U.S. aluminium scrap, lithium hydroxide, European hot-rolled steel, steel scrap in India and steel scrap in Taiwan.

The CME Group plans to expand its battery metals product offerings and expects to launch a lithium hydroxude futures contract on May 3, pending regulatory reviews.

