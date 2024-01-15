LME to launch first contracts with Shanghai exchange this year-CEO

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) aims to launch pilot contracts this year using prices from the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), its chief executive told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

