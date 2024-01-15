News & Insights

LME to launch first contracts with Shanghai exchange this year-CEO

January 15, 2024 — 03:16 am EST

Written by Divya Chowdhury and Savio Shetty for Reuters

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) aims to launch pilot contracts this year using prices from the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), its chief executive told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

