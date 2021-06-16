LME to donate $1.7 mln to responsible sourcing projects in Africa

Commodities

The London Metal Exchange said on Wednesday it will donate $1.7 million to the charities Pact and the Impact Facility to fund two responsible sourcing projects in Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The projects will focus on tackling child labour and children's rights issues in mining communities.

Pact, with its expertise in artisanal and small-scale mining, will undertake a three-year project in the central and copper-belt provinces of Zambia.

The Impact Facility, a sustainability organisation, will undertake a three-year project to reduce the number of children working in mines by providing support to existing schools in Congo, encouraging attendance and raising the quality of care for students.

