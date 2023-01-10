LME to decide reforms from independent report on nickel by end Q1

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will set out by the end of the first quarter reforms proposed in an independent report to avoid a repeat of the wild price spike that spurred a week-long suspension of nickel trading in March, the exchange said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.