LME to decide reforms from independent report on nickel by end Q1

January 10, 2023 — 05:14 am EST

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will set out by the end of the first quarter reforms proposed in an independent report to avoid a repeat of the wild price spike that spurred a week-long suspension of nickel trading in March, the exchange said on Tuesday.

