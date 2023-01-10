LME to decide nickel reforms by end of first quarter

Adds detail, background

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday it will set out by the end of the first quarter how it will deliver on the recommendations of an independent report into the nickel crisis last year.

Last June, the exchange appointed management consultants Oliver Wyman to carry out a review of the debacle which prompted the exchange to suspend nickel trading for more than a week and cancel all nickel trades on March 8, for which it is being sued.

"The LME has already taken measures to build market resilience since March 2022, such as implementing daily price limits and (over the counter) position reporting for all physically delivered metal," the exchange said in a release.

The exchange said it expects to soon announce the return of Asian nickel trading.

