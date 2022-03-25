LME to almost double default fund to $2 bln in April

Adds detail and background

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will increase its clearing house default fund to more than $2 billion in April, it said on Friday, citing rises in metals prices.

The default fund is held in a segregated account at the LME's clearing house and is there to cover the debts of any clearing member which defaults.

"Due to increases in prices of all LME metals over the past month, the default fund is due to rise in April from $1.1 billion to $2.075 billion," the exchange said in a statement.

The prices of metals including copper and aluminium smashed records due to surging demand and supply chain issues that were exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The percentage is normally based on your open interest at the exchange," a LME metals trader said, adding that the overall size of the fund could also depend on other external factors.

"If there is a huge uptick in geopolitical risk they might decide to ask for a bigger contribution to the default fund."

The LME has also been raising the margins for some of the metals traded on the exchange because of higher prices.

